Investigators looking for missing 12-year-old, 16-year-old from Lorain County

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – Investigators are looking for two minors who were reported missing out of Lorain County.

According to investigators, 16-year-old Angel Antonio Ruiz and 12-year-old Nevaeh Jordan were last seen in the area of Westview Court in Lorain.

Ruiz is 5’4″ and 130 pounds. He has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Jordan is 5’1″ and 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair that’s normally styled in a ponytail or bun. She was last seen possibly wearing a black hoodie with blue Smurfs on the sleeve and army camo sweatpants.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Lorain Police Department at 440-204-2100 or the Lorain Police Detective Bureau at 440-204-2105.

Tips can be sent anonymously.