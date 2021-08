CLEVELAND (WJW) – Investigators are looking for a man reported missing from MetroHealth in Cleveland on Wednesday.

Rosevelt Moseley, 65, is 5’9″ and 170 pounds. He is bald and has a gray beard. Moseley was last seen wearing a green T-shirt, blue jeans and brown Timberland boots.

City officials say Moseley suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information on Moseley’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911.