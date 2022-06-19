CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland investigators are looking for a man accused of stealing guns and other possessions from a home last week.

According to Cleveland police, the suspect went into a home in the 2200 block of W. 19th Street on Tuesday, June 14 and took multiple guns, ammo, a couple of watches and liquor.

Ring camera video captured the suspect leaving with the items.

Courtesy of Cleveland police

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has information on this case is asked to contact Detective Janet Murphy at 216-623-5217 or crime stoppers at 216-252-7463.