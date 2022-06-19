CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland investigators are looking for a man accused of stealing guns and other possessions from a home last week.

According to Cleveland police, the suspect went into a home in the 2200 block of W. 19th Street on Tuesday, June 14 and took multiple guns, ammo, a couple of watches and liquor.

Ring camera video captured the suspect leaving with the items.

  • Courtesy of Cleveland police
Anyone who can identify the suspect or has information on this case is asked to contact Detective Janet Murphy at 216-623-5217 or crime stoppers at 216-252-7463.