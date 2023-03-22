EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Northeast Ohio investigators are asking for help to find a missing teen.

According to police, 16-year-old Tarahja Nicole Hitchcock is missing from Euclid.

Her last known residence was in Akron, but investigators say she has close ties to both the Akron and Cleveland areas.

The U.S. Marshall’s Missing Child Task Force is assisting with the search, but police are also asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information on Hitchcock’s whereabouts should contact the Euclid Police Department at 216-731-1234, the Euclid Police Detective Bureau at 216-289-8505 or the Northern District of Ohio U.S. Marshal’s Field Office at 216-522-2150.