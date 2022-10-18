PRINCETON, N.J. (WJW) – Investigators are looking for a Northeast Ohio native attending Princeton University who has gone missing.

Misrach Ewunetie, 20, grew up right here in Northeast Ohio. The Villa Angela-St. Joseph High School graduate was last seen days ago on Princeton’s campus.

She was first reported missing Monday night. She was last seen at her dorm, Scully Hall, around 3 a.m. Friday morning, which is on the south end of campus.

The 20-year-old is 5’4″ and 130 pounds with brown eyes, brown hair and light brown skin complexion.

Students on campus say they got an email from the university about Ewunetie’s disappearance.

The last day she was seen was also the last day of classes before Princeton broke for fall recess. Classes are set to resume next Monday.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Department of Public Safety at 609-258-1000.