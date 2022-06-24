CLEVELAND (WJW) – After a two hour search, investigators believe that reports of a child in Lake Erie late Thursday night were false.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, they got a call after 10 p.m. for a report that there may be a young child who went into the water in the area of the E. 55th St. Marina.

First responders launched one of their response boats and a helicopter that came in from Detroit.

The Coast Guard says no child was found and there haven’t been any missing child reports. They believe it was a false report.