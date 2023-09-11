Investigators look for person of interest in Euclid restaurant arson

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Investigators are looking for a person of interest after a downtown Euclid restaurant was set on fire early Monday morning.

Courtesy of Euclid Fire Department Courtesy of Euclid Fire Department

According to the Euclid Fire Department, crews were called to a fire at the Paragon restaurant on Lakeshore Boulevard around 12:40 a.m.

When they got there, firefighters found heavy black smoke and fire coming from the area.

Some firefighters worked to put out an exterior fire, while others went inside to find smoke and flames in the business’s kitchen.

With help from other nearby departments, firefighters were able to get the flames under control by around 1:20 a.m.

There were no injuries, but the fire caused an estimated $250,000 in damages.

An attached business, Bombshell Beauty Spa, also suffered from smoke damage.

Euclid firefighters and the Ohio State Fire Marshal have ruled the fire as arson.

Now, investigators are looking for a person of interest in the arson, as seen in the photos above.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Euclid Fire Department Fire Investigation Unit at (216) 289-8425.