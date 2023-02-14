FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WJW) – Fairview Park police are investigating after explosive materials were found in the Westgate Mall parking lot Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the mall just before 3 p.m. for reports of suspicious materials found in the parking lot between Target and Kohl’s.

When officers got there, a construction contractor told them he was getting tools from an employee’s vehicle when he found materials in a construction container that “combined could create an explosion.”

Investigators called in the Westshore Enforcement Bureau’s Hazardous Materials Disposal Unit to help with the situation. The area is blocked off until it’s deemed safe.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.