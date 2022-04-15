FORT MYERS, Florida (WJW) – Investigators with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are looking for answers after a dead dolphin was found impaled through the head on Fort Myers Beach in Florida.

According to the NOAA, a necropsy showed that the dolphin was still alive when it was impaled with a spear-like object right above the right eye.

The dolphin, which was an adult female, appears to have died from the wound, officials say.

The dead bottlenose dolphin was reported to the NOAA and marine experts on March 24. It was recovered by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Investigators suspect the dolphin was impaled while in a begging position, which is normally tied to people illegally feeding them. NOAA says this is a reminder not to feed or attempt to feed dolphins.

Under the Marine Mammal Protection Act, it’s illegal to harass, harm, kill or feed wild dolphins. Violators can be prosecuted and face up to $100,000 in fines and a year in prison.

Anyone who has information on the incident is asked to contact the NOAA Enforcement Hotline at (800) 853-1964.