Investigators determine description of car in hit-skip incident: photo, video

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Investigators determined a description of the car involved in a hit-and-run accident last week, the Cleveland Division of Police.

Police said they suspect the car involved in the fatal accident is a dark, most likely black, Mazda four-door sedan, seen in the photo.

Courtesy of Cleveland police

Police said a 44-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing Superior Avenue at East 105th Street in Cleveland on Aug. 14 at about 12:30 a.m. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Police are asking that anyone who has information regarding the incident or recognizes the vehicle to reach out at 216-623-5191.