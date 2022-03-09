Investigators determine cause of deadly fire in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Fire has determined a house fire that killed a 1-month-old and a 1-year-old Tuesday was started by a space heater.

Fire spokesperson Mike Norman said the home on Jeffries Avenue had the space heater and other heat-producing appliances plugged into extension cords.

The Cleveland Division of Police said 5 children were at home alone.

3 of them were able to make it out of the house. They were taken to the hospital.

Their condition is not known.

A one-month-old girl and a one-year-old boy were killed in the fire.

It took firefighters from Cleveland, neighboring Garfield Heights and Valley View about 30 minutes to put out the flames.

The fire started on the second floor of the home.

Police said the mother arrived on the scene just after first responders.