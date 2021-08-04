Investigators: Cleveland business owner killed in confrontation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – It was a terrifying moment inside a downtown Cleveland business on Carnegie Avenue as witnesses say a woman opened fire during a deadly confrontation with the owner Monday evening.

An employee, who ducked for cover in a bathroom, called 911 and whispered, “Blog Spot in downtown Cleveland, shots fired.”

“Why are you whispering?’ the dispatcher asked.

“I’m in the bathroom hiding, they’ve been shooting,” The man responded.

Witnesses say the trouble at the Blog Spot started at 5 p.m. when the woman started an argument with the owner, 33-year-old Thomas McDonald.

They say she then pulled out a gun and started firing inside the business.

The dispatcher asked the employee who was hiding in the bathroom, “How many shots did you hear?”

He responded, “Twenty. Hurry up.”

Investigators say McDonald ran out the back door into an alley behind the bar, but the woman followed him outside and shot him several times before fleeing.

The owner of a nearby business told a 911 dispatcher, “it looks like he was shot in the head.”

McDonald leaves behind three children and his fiance, who was his partner in the Blog Spot.

Police are now trying to determine the relationship between McDonald and the woman who took his life, and what the motive for the slaying may have been.

In an effort to identify the woman, homicide detectives are reviewing video from surveillance cameras inside and outside the lounge and from surrounding businesses.