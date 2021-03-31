Investigators believe deaths of missing friends found in Lake Erie were accidental

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — Authorities believe the deaths of two friends found in Lake Erie after they were missing for nearly a month were accidental.

Alaina Camacho, 18, and Nathan Orona, 20, were last seen on Feb. 1 at Orona’s apartment building on Oneil Boulevard in Lorain.

On Sunday, a fisherman called the Lorain Police Department and reported seeing a body in Lake Erie. Authorities recovered Orona’s remains near the Hot Waters Marina.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources returned to the scene on Monday and used sonar to search near the pier. That’s when they discovered an anomaly in the water, which turned out to be Camacho’s missing car.

When crews pulled the car from the lake, the 18-year-old body’s was inside, according to the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office.

Lorain County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Robert Vansant said investigators will try to pull event data from a recorder in the vehicle Wednesday “which should give us more answers.”

Investigators are still waiting for the results from the autopsies.

In the nearly two months since their disappearance, family and friends organized several search parties, combing wooded areas and vacant properties. They also enlisted the help of Texas EquuSearch.