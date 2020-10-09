Ohio investigators arrest four men during operation to catch suspected child predators

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Multiple agencies came together to fight against a growing threat in at least one part of Ohio.

The Amsterdam Police Department along with the Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office were assisted by Bergholz Police Department, Jefferson and Carroll County Sheriff’s Office in their newest campaign called Operation Trick or Treat To Catch a Predator.

The campaign was conducted from October 4-6 and, during that time, 4 men were arrested and charged for allegedly soliciting sexual acts from law enforcement officials.

They allegedly contacted who they thought was an underage female and arranged to meet with her while sending elicit messages and photos among other things.

These are the individuals they took down in less than 48 hours.

  • Chad Vahalik, 60 of Amsterdam was Charged with Importuning
Chad Vahalik
  • Raymond Bright Sr., 63 of Amsterdam was Charged with Importuning
Raymond Bright Sr
  • Kyle Vinka, 30 of Bergholz was Charged with Importuning
Kyle Vinka
  • Jason Clutter, 31 of Malvern was charged with Importuning, Attempted Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor
Jason Clutter

Now, officials are asking if there are any other victims of these individuals or others to please come forward and contact the Amsterdam Police Department at (740) 543-3797 or the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 283-8600.

