Investigation underway into Portage Lakes State Park drowning

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Medical Examiner and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is investigating the drowning of a 30-year-old male.

According to a press release, the victim was swimming Tuesday at Portage Lakes State Park Beach when he went under and did not resurface.

The Summit County Dive Team found the victim within 25 minutes of the initial call, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the New Franklin Police Department.

The victim died at the hospital.

He has not been identified.

