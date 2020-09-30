Investigation underway after Shaker Heights officer reportedly makes obscene gesture towards protesters

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)– The Shaker Heights Police Department is investigating after one of its police officers reportedly made an obscene gesture towards protesters.

The incident happened as a group of demonstrators marched from Wade Oval and down Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Cleveland Tuesday night ahead of the presidential debate. You can see some of that march in the video, above.

(The reported gesture can be seen in the image, below, on the far left side of the photo; it was captured during a FOX 8 news livestream.)

The city of Shaker Heights said the officer was driving a security vehicle as part of the presidential debate detail.

The first debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden was Tuesday at the Samson Pavilion at the Health Education Campus for Case Western Reserve University at the Cleveland Clinic.

