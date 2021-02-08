Investigation underway after Ohio inmate dies following altercation with two officers

ORIENT, Ohio (APWJW) — An investigation is underway after an Ohio inmate died after an altercation with two correctional officers this weekend.

According to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, Michael McDaniel, 55, struggled as the guards tried to remove him from his cell at the Correctional Reception Center in Orient on Saturday.

The inmate declined medical attention, according to officials, but later collapsed. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The two female guards were treated for their injuries and released.

Online prison records show McDaniel was serving a six-month prison sentence for aggravated assault.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the death.