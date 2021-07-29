Investigation underway after officer-involved shooting in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting that happened in Mansfield Thursday afternoon.

Around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a call at 300 Wood Street about a 911 hang-up call, according to a release from the Mansfield Police Department.

When officers got there, they say they heard someone yelling for help.

When they approached the apartment, police say they encountered a man with a knife.

Officers immediately began to give verbal commands for the suspect to drop the knife and the suspect refused, according to the release.

The suspect went towards the apartment window when an officer attempted to use a taser, which had no effect, police say.

Officers say they then shot at the suspect, still armed with a knife, as he was re-entering the apartment through the broken window.

Officers forced entry into the apartment as the suspect again confronted the officers with a knife. The officers fired their weapons and hit the suspect, according to the release.

Police say both the suspect and the stabbing victim, a 31-year-old man, were transported to a local hospital where they are being treated at this time.

Neither officer was injured during the incident.

The officers involved in the incident were placed on administrative leave per division policy.