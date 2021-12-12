Investigation underway after Cleveland police shoot, kill man reportedly walking around firing gun

CLEVELAND (WJW) – An investigation is underway after a suspect was killed in a police-involved shooting in Cleveland on Sunday.

Video given to us by a witness shows the tense moments before police shot the suspect. You can see the two Cleveland police officers aim their guns at the suspect on Superior Avenue. Police say the suspect shot at the police officers, so they returned fire.

“Our officers acted the way they should,” said Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams. “They tried to get him to surrender and put the weapon down and when the person fired at them they protected themselves.”

Around 3:15 p.m., police received multiple calls about a man walking up and down the street and shooting off a gun.

“I was standing by a window and I heard a lot of shots and I saw this guy with a gun,” said witness Adrian Dixon. “He was on the side of the bank turning different directions and looking around and he walked near the corner and started shooting again.”

Police Chief Calvin Williams says their Real Time Crime Center tracked this man walking with the gun all the way from East 30th Street.

“He had this weapon and had it out pointing at vehicles passing by, pointing it up, while he walked westbound on Superior Avenue,” said Chief Williams.

When Cleveland Police arrived at Superior Avenue and East 12th Street, they say they told the man to put the gun down. He did so briefly but the officers say moments later he picked it back up and started shooting at the officers so two officers shot back.

Paramedics rushed the suspect to MetroHealth Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The Sheriff’s Office and BCI are now taking over the investigation, which is a massive one since there could be damage to several buildings and cars.

“We’re asking folks if you come to work downtown or own property on Superior or see damage to give us call so we can document that,” said Chief Williams.