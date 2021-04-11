Investigation underway after Cleveland fire station hit by gunfire

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Division of Fire said an investigation is underway after shots were fired into Fire Station 26 late Saturday morning.

Firefighters at the station, located at East 79th Street and Kinsman Road, reportedly heard gunfire outside of the station. Coming downstairs, firefighters saw a broken window in one of the station’s doors and that a bullet had gone through the windshield of Engine 26.

However, the fire truck is still in service, the fire department said.

No one was injured in the shooting. FOX 8 will continue to update this story as more is learned.