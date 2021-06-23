Investigation underway after armed robbery of Cleveland postal worker

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 13: A postal worker leaves a United State Postal Service facility on August 13, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. President Donald Trump said today that he opposes additional funding for the Postal Service because the lack of additional funding would make it more difficult to deliver mail-in ballots. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Postal Service employee was reportedly the victim of an armed robbery in Cleveland Monday, area Postal Inspectors confirmed.

The incident took place near East 93rd Street and Yale Avenue, and an investigation is now underway with the help of the Cleveland Police Department.

The only specifics Postal Inspectors would divulge was that the worker was not injured and all “postal property were accounted for.” Investigators will update the public as more is learned.

Those who may know anything about the incident should call 877-876-2455.