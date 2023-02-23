EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WJW) — The National Transportation Safety Board on Thursday at 10 a.m. is expected to release its preliminary investigation report into the Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine.

NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy and Robert J. Hall, director of the NTSB’s Office of Railroad, Pipeline and Hazardous Materials, are expected to speak at the NTSB headquarters to discuss the report at 1 p.m.

On Feb. 3, at approximately 8:54 p.m., a Norfolk Southern Railway train derailed on main track 1 in East Palestine. As a result, 38 rail cars derailed.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visits East Palestine

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg traveled to East Palestine Thursday. The visit coincides with the NTSB’s preliminary investigation report release.

He started the day at the site of the Norfolk Southern train derailment where he met with the team from U.S. Department of Transportation that was on the ground just hours after the derailment.

Later on in the day, NTSB will update Buttigieg on their investigation. He’ll then meet with emergency responders and community members in East Palestine.

ODNR to speak on derailment’s impact to wildlife

In an 11 a.m. press conference, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources says they’ll give an update on the impact to wildlife populations and the department’s ongoing response to the train derailment.

Community’s criticism of federal aid response

Buttigieg’s trip comes after the Biden administration faced criticism for not heading to East Palestine sooner.

The Transportation Department defended the timing of the trip, saying in a statement on Wednesday that Buttigieg wanted to “go when it is appropriate and wouldn’t detract from the emergency response efforts.”

Trumps visit to the East Palestine

Former President Donald Trump visited East Palestine on Wednesday. During the visit, the former president said he was delivering more than a dozen pallets of “Trump water” and thousands of gallons of cleaning supplies.

Prior to meeting with East Palestine residents, he stopped at a creek to look at the water.

Mayor Trent Conaway on Tuesday said he welcomes anyone who wants to come to East Palestine and offer help, but he does not want the community to become a “political pawn.”

“We dont want to be a sound bite or a news bite we just want to go back to living our lives the way that they were,” said Conway.