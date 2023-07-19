SCOTLAND (WJW) – All but one of a pod of 55 pilot whales died Sunday after being found on the beach, in one of the worst strandings in the United Kingdom in decades.

It happened on the Traigh Mhor beach on the Isle of Lewis in Scotland, according to the British Divers Marine Life Rescue.

Footage from the Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme shows the scene at the beach.

According to BDMLR, only 15 whales were still alive when rescuers were alerted to the stranding.

First aid was administered to the whales, but only one survived.

“It’s currently suspected that the whole pod was stranded due to one female giving birth,” the charity said. “Pilot whales are notorious for their strong social bonds, so often when one whale gets into difficulty and strands, the rest follow.”

SMASS Director Dr Andrew Brownlow told BBC Radio’s Good Morning Scotland that the investigation into the stranding was going to be a “monumental task” and “a race against time,” and would include working to rule out if “human impact” was a factor.