What was discovered during investigation after woman hurt by Cedar Point’s Top Thrill Dragster

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – The Amusement Ride Safety Division wrapped up its investigation into the Top Thrill Dragster after a metal bracket broke off the Cedar Point ride last year, severely injuring a guest.

The part flew off as the ride was ending a run on Aug. 15. It hit a 44-year-old woman in the head while she was standing in line. She was taken to the hospital.

According to the division, after a lengthy investigation, there’s insufficient evidence to determine if Cedar Fair violated any laws of the Ohio Revised Code or any rules adopted by the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

The ARS isn’t recommending any administrative action against Cedar Fair, the report said.

The Top Thrill Dragster, which goes from 0 mph to 120 mph in less than 4 seconds, remained closed through the end of the season.

At the time of the incident, the Ohio Department of Agriculture had last inspected the ride on May 14, although the amusement park does daily inspections before opening.