AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW) — A caregiver at a daycare along Pin Oak Parkway in Avon Lake was fired after a toddler was injured there last week.

Robert Kimmel, the owner of Sweet Kiddles Flexible Childcare Center, confirmed to FOX 8 the child was hurt on Friday, Sept. 9, at the daycare’s Avon Lake location, 32900 Pin Oak Parkway.

“This was an extremely unfortunate situation and isolated incident, and we pride ourselves on providing a safe, loving and nurturing environment at all times,” Kimmel said in a statement to FOX 8. “As soon as we were made aware of the incident, we immediately terminated the caregiver, reported it to Child Protective Services (in accordance with state law) and worked with the family to file a police report.

“Sweet Kiddles is cooperating fully with the family and authorities while simultaneously conducting our own internal review of policies and trainings with our entire staff.”

Avon Lake Police Department Lt. Sean Bockelman said the incident remains under investigation. Charges have not yet been filed, he said.

Sweet Kiddles operates four other facilities in Hudson, Medina, Strongsville and University Circle, according to its website. It offers childcare as well as programming for preschool, before- and after-school and summer.

State records show the Avon Lake facility was first licensed in 2017. It currently maintains an Ohio Step Up To Quality rating of four out of five stars.

Though it’s only been partially compliant in its last three annual inspections dating back to January 2020, state records note the non-compliance issues were fully addressed.

In the facility’s only incident report since 2020, state inspectors in August of that year investigated an incident in which children were left unattended outside the facility.