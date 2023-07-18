(WJW) – We’ve told you about this stunning, but invasive bug before. We even reported that if you saw one, you should report it or kill it.

Now, a new study has determined which areas in the country are most impacted, or susceptible, to the damage caused by the spotted lanternfly.

Spotted Lanternfly (lycorma delicatula) eggs on tree.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 26: Dead spotted lanternflies perch on a tree at Inwood Hill Park on September 26, 2022 in New York City. Spotted lanternflies, an insect native to Southeast Asia that scientists say arrived in the U.S. seven years ago and in New York City in 2020, feed on the sap of more than 70 plant species, leaving them susceptible to disease and destruction from other pests. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

The study, conducted by TruGreen, one of the nation’s leading lawn care companies, found Pennsylvania had a significant presence of spotted lanternflies, and several regions of the state were among the areas most likely to see damage to trees and shrubs.

According to a press release, Pennsylvania’s presence on the list of most impacted areas is no surprise since the spotted lanternfly was first spotted in Pennsylvania in 2014.

“It’s important for residents in the identified areas to stay vigilant when adult spotted lanternflies are most active from July through December and take appropriate measures to control the spread of these pests before the egg-laying stage, which occurs September through November” said Roger May, PhD, director of technical operations at TruGreen. “We remain committed to educating communities about the significance of early detection, so that in the event they’ve spread to your city you know when to call an expert.”

Several areas of Ohio also made the list. Including Northeast Ohio and Columbus.

The complete list:

1. New York, NY 11. Cleveland-Akron-Canton, OH 2. Pittsburgh, PA 12. Roanoke-Lynchburg, VA 3. Harrisburg-Lancaster-Lewistown-York PA 13. Charlotte, NC 4. Philadelphia, PA 14. Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville-Anderson, NC/SC 5. Washington, DC 15. Buffalo, NY 6. Baltimore, MD 16. Indianapolis, IN 7. Wilkes Barre-Scranton-Hazleton, PA 17. Raleigh-Durham-Fayetteville, NC 8. Johnstown-Altoona-St College, PA 18. Youngstown, OH 9. Boston-Manchester, MA 19. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY 10. Hartford-New Haven, CT 20. Columbus, OH TruGreen Reveals Top Markets Affected by or Poised for Spotted Lanternfly Trouble

Experts say the invasive bug currently doesn’t have any natural enemies, is native to Asia, but has now spread throughout the U.S.

TruGreen said they are urging residents to contact a professional to help take proactive measures and control the insects’ population, and safeguard properties.

You can learn more about the spotted lanternfly, here.