(WJW) – The May 3 Primary is just around the corner, featuring a number of races like the democratic race for Ohio governor.

Former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley is hoping to win the nomination against former Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley.

FOX 8’s Joe Toohey sat down with Whaley to hear why she thinks she can be the state’s first democratic governor in more than 10 years.

On the issues, Whaley says she does not support rolling back the state gas tax to combat high prices. She believes Ohio needs to invest in battery manufacturing technology to position itself for the auto industry of the future.

She bashed Governor DeWine for not taking action on guns after the 2019 mass shooting in Dayton while Whaley was mayor.

Check out the interview in the video above.