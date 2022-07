CLEVELAND (WJW) – FOX 8 is giving a closer look at the nominees running to be Ohio’s next U.S. senator.

Democrat Tim Ryan faces off against Republican JD Vance in a race to replace Ohio’s outgoing Senator Rob Portman.

FOX 8’s Joe Toohey sat down with Ryan as he explains why he’s a different kind of Democrat. Watch the interview in the video above.

Toohey previously interviewed Vance on the state of the Ohio Senate race.