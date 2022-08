CLEVELAND (WJW) – FOX 8 is giving an inside look into the race for Ohio governor.

Former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley is trying to block Mike DeWine from getting a second term in the Statehouse.

FOX 8’s Joe Toohey sat down with Whaley to discuss the race. Watch more in the video above.

We reached out to Governor DeWine to schedule an interview about his campaign for re-election. We hope to bring you that conversation soon.