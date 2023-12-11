CLEVELAND (WJW) – It’s been several days since abortion was enshrined in Ohio’s constitution and recreational marijuana became legal for adults.

However, there is still uncertainty about the implementation of Issue 1 and Issue 2.

“We said before the election that if Issue 1 passes, the Heartbeat Law is no longer enforceable. I haven’t changed my mind on that,” said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

Yost spoke out about his decision to continue on with a lawsuit in the Ohio Supreme Court over the ‘Heartbeat Law’ Monday, despite voters passing Issue 1 last month.

“The only question before the supreme court is: can a judge restrain the law without an appeal? Ordinarily appeals have to be taken at the end of the case. We are saying in this particular

situation, if this law is being restrained, that the court of appeals should be able to look at the judge’s decision,” said Yost.

Yost filed arguments last Thursday on how Issue 1 affects the case. He said whether the six-week ban is ‘constitutional’ is not part of the lawsuit.

“After all, a majority of the legislature voted for it. The governor signed it. That’s our democratic process. One judge shouldn’t be able to change the law without at least having someone

look over their shoulder to review the decision,” said Yost.

At the same time, Yost said he is closely watching the impacts of Issue 2, where his main concern is the black market.

“I want to make sure we don’t have an illegal market in marijuana now that the voters have spoken,” said Yost.

Yost said without passage of a compromised bill outlining the parameters for carrying out Issue 2, Ohioans could be in danger.

“From fentanyl to pesticide-laced marijuana products. There is no quality control for the stuff you buy on the street,” said Yost.

Right now, legislators are negotiating how to alter Issue 2 through two competing bills in the House and the Senate.