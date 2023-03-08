*Attached video: ‘Girl Power’: Women’s lacrosse team helps push bus unstuck

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Every year on March 8, International Women’s Day is celebrated to recognize women for their achievements, regardless of race, age, politics or any other dividing factors.

International Women’s Day is celebrated by many countries around the world and was officially recognized by the United Nations in 1977. The first Women’s Day was held on February 28, 1909, and was designated by the socialist Part of America to honor the 1908 garment workers’ strike in New York, where women protested against working conditions, according to the United Nations.

This day falls within Women’s History Month, which is observed in March of each year. This day has become a time to support women’s rights and participation in politics and economics.

The growing international women’s movement has been strengthened by four global United Nations women’s conferences, according to the United Nations.

According to the United Nations, the first milestone for Women’s Day actually came as early as 1848.

Americans Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Lucretia Mott congregated hundreds of people at their nation’s first women’s rights convention in New York, after women were barred from speaking at an anti-slavery convention.

Today, International Women’s Day is observed to celebrate women’s achievements, raise awareness about discrimination and take action to drive gender parity, according to the International Women’s Day website.

Each year has a specific theme. The 2023 theme is #EmbraceEquity.

“Equity isn’t just a nice-to-have, it’s a must-have,” the International Women’s Day website says. “A focus on gender equity needs to be part of every society’s DNA. And it’s critical to understand the difference between equity and equality.”

According to the website, the 2023 #EmbraceEquity theme is meant to help start conversations about why equal opportunities aren’t enough. To learn more about Equity versus Equality, click here.

For events, how to get involved, conversation starters and more, head over to the International Women’s Day website.