***Video above: Starlink satellites spotted over Northeast Ohio.***

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Don’t forget to look up — the International Space Station will pass over Northeast Ohio Tuesday night.

According to local astronomer Jay Reynolds, it will be one of the last great ISS passes of the year.

The station will rise in the northwest around 7:30 p.m., traveling through the Big Dipper and by two fairly bright stars nearly overhead before setting in the east/southeast around 7:36 p.m.

So, what are the chances of seeing it? According to FOX 8 Meteorologist Dontae Jones, we’re in luck. Expect mostly clear and quiet conditions. Read more about the weather forecast here.