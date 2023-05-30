***Watch the weather forecast in the video above.***

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Expect to see something bright cross the sky tonight, but it won’t be a UFO.

The International Space Station will be making a “grand pass” over Northeast Ohio. FOX 8 meteorologists say skies should be clear, so there shouldn’t be a problem catching it.

According to local astronomer Jay Reynolds, the ISS will rise in the northwest around 9:23 p.m., peaking at 84 degrees around 9:26 p.m. and set in the southeast at 9:30 p.m.

This is the best nighttime pass until mid-September, but there will be more worthwhile passes in July.

Although it doesn’t blink or make sounds, Reynolds says the ISS will be the brightest moving object in the sky.

