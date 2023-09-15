***Video above: Starlink satellites spotted over Northeast Ohio.***

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Don’t forget to look up! The International Space Station should be visible in the sky above Northeast Ohio Friday night.

According local astronomer Jay Reynolds, the ISS will rise in the west/southwest at 8:57 p.m., peak about 57 degrees at 9:01 p.m. and set about 20 degrees above the northeast horizon at 9:03 p.m.

“Fading passes are always the best,” Reynolds said.

According to FOX 8 Meteorologist Mackenzie Bart, it should be a perfect night to see it. Expect clear skies with temperatures dropping into the low 60s.

Learn more about the latest forecast here.