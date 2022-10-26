**Previous report above: Stark grand jurors won’t indict Canton officer in Jan. 1 shooting.**

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — An internal review has concluded a Canton officer who shot and killed a man on New Year’s Day acted in accordance with use of force policies held by his department.

Canton Mayor Thomas Bernabei released a statement Wednesday saying he agrees with the findings of the investigation and that no discipline is being issued for Canton Police officer Robert Huber.

This comes after a Stark County grand jury declined to indict Huber in the death of 46-year-old James Williams, a father of six, in early September.

The shooting took place just after midnight on Jan. 1 when Huber was responding to reports of gunfire in the 2300 block of 10th Street Southwest. Williams was reportedly firing his AR rifle into the air in celebration of the new year when Huber shot him.

While the internal review is now over, Bernabei offered prayers to those on both side of the shooting.

“This incident is tragic for the family of Mr. Williams. They have lost a husband and father and friend under tragic circumstances,” Bernabei said. “Officer Huber who was doing his job on patrol on Jan. 1, was placed in extraordinarily challenging split-second decision circumstances and acted through his training to confront and not walk away from an ‘active shooter’ incident and must now live with the trauma of this incident.”

Williams’ family has filed a civil lawsuit against the city of Canton and officer Huber.