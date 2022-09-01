NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) – Intel has shared the start time for a groundbreaking ceremony involving President Joe Biden for its multi-billion-dollar plant in Ohio.

The company’s CEO, Pat Gelsinger, will join Biden and Gov. Mike DeWine at 10:45 a.m. on Sept. 9 in New Albany at the construction site for the planned semiconductor fabrication facility. Having announced in the past that the company would invest $20 billion into the site on the outskirts of Columbus, Intel confirmed to FOX 8 sister station, Nexstar’s NBC4, that it was looking to build two factories to start, but also has a permit to potentially expand the site into four computer chip manufacturing facilities.

“Adding four factories to the permit does give us the flexibility to move faster,” said Intel’s Linda Qian. “Now, the [New Albany] site does have the capability to hold eight factories, and so we would need to go through the permit process again if we were to expand to the full eight.”

Biden made plans to attend the ceremony in Ohio after he signed the CHIPS and Science Act, a $52 billion incentive package encouraging American computer chip makers to build domestic manufacturing operations. The legislation was in part a measure to combat a global computer chip shortage, as well as to make the United States more competitive with other silicon powerhouse countries.

“We are better positioned than any other nation in the world to win the economic competition of the 21st century,” Biden said at the signing. “We need to make these chips here in America to bring down everyday costs and create jobs.”

Intel previously delayed its groundbreaking ceremony for the New Albany in June. The Ohio plant’s general manager, Jim Evers, told NBC4 that it was waiting on Congress to pass the CHIPS Act, which had stalled after first being introduced in early 2021.

“We’re moving in a lot of different places,” Evers said. “In order to be able to go fast, and we can do some great things and make that site the biggest manufacturing site for Intel, it can be bigger than this Arizona site, which is quite a dream for me, we need some help to do that. The CHIPS Act can help with that.”