WATCH: Suspects smash jewelry cases at Chapel Hill Mall

by: Talia Naquin

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Akron have released surveillance video of a theft that took place at Chapel Hill Mall Monday afternoon.

In the surveillance video, you see several masked suspects walk into Gold N Diamonds jewelry store and smash display cases.

It happened around 1:45 p.m.

After grabbing items from the first case, suspects continue their way around the store, smashing other cases and taking jewelry.

Police believe as many as 10 people may have been involved in the crime.

Chapel Hill Mall is closed indefinitely, according to an announcement from property managers Tuesday.

You can make an anonymous tip by texting TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

Click here for the latest crime reports from Akron

