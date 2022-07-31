Video credit: Vanessa Julan via Storyful

KUCHING, Malaysia (WJW) — Video shows possible debris from the Chinese rocket Long March 5B as it re-entered Earth.

The US Space Command said the debris re-entered over the Indian Ocean.

Experts with The Aerospace Corporation said the 23-ton booster wouldn’t burn up completely in the Earth’s atmosphere and they predicted that 20-40 percent of the wreckage would fall to Earth.

Video shared by Vanessa Julan shows a bright light soaring overhead in the city of Kuching, Malaysia during the time frame that debris was expected to re-enter Earth.

(Credit: Aerospace)

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said China “did not share specific trajectory information as their Long March 5B rocket fell back to Earth,” and warned that rockets such as this “carry a significant risk of loss of life and property.”