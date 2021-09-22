Ashtabula County gas station damaged in severe storm

ASHTABULA COUNTY (WJW) — With a threat of a tornado now gone, some in Ashtabula County have clean up to contend with thanks to storm damage.

A Clark gas station canopy on Route 20 and Ridgewood partially came down Wednesday evening (the damage can be seen in the video above).

A tornado watch had been issued for parts of Northeast Ohio Wednesday afternoon, with a warning issued during the 4 p.m. hour in Ashtabula County.

The National Weather Service continues to offer updates as rain and storms roll through Northeast Ohio. Find out more on the latest weather alerts right here.

