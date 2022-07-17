(Credit: Ventura County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful)

VENTURA, Calif. (WJW) — Video shows a California deputy putting shoes on a K9 to prevent paw burn amid a sweltering heat wave.

Deputy Goldner of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office is seen fitting the shoes on K9 Thor’s feet in a video posted to Facebook on July 16.

Goldner explains the asphalt can be over 40 degrees hotter than the air temperature.

“If it is too hot for you, it is too hot for them,” the department warned in a Facebook post.

A heat advisory had been in effect for southern California with temperatures expected to reach up to 105.

