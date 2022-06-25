(Credit: Claire Kinnear)
HUDSON, Ohio (WJW) — A black bear was spotted on Saturday morning about one mile from downtown Hudson.
Video shows the bear running around in broad daylight on Hudson Aurora Road at around 11:30 a.m.
The City of Hudson also confirmed a sighting at Hudson Springs Park, in a Facebook post, adding that it’s common for young black bears to travel great distances in search of a new home, sometimes traveling through Hudson and without causing a problem.
“They usually move out of the area quickly,” the post says. “While they’re here, it’s best to bear-proof your yard to discourage them from hanging around.”
The city also shared tips on how to bear-proof your yard:
- Remove bird feeders and other wildlife feed
- Store garbage in your garage or in a secure container
- Keep pet food inside, especially at night
- Clean out your grill’s grease traps after each use and store it in your garage or shed
Be AWARE. Here’s what to do if you encounter a bear:
- Act calm and do not run.
- Warn the bear that you are near; talk in a firm, calm voice.
- Allow space between you and the bear. Step aside and back slowly away. Do not make the bear feel trapped or threatened.
- Raise your hands above your head to appear larger if the bear approaches. Clap your hands or shout to scare the bear away.
- Exit the area.