(Credit: Claire Kinnear)

HUDSON, Ohio (WJW) — A black bear was spotted on Saturday morning about one mile from downtown Hudson.

Video shows the bear running around in broad daylight on Hudson Aurora Road at around 11:30 a.m.

The City of Hudson also confirmed a sighting at Hudson Springs Park, in a Facebook post, adding that it’s common for young black bears to travel great distances in search of a new home, sometimes traveling through Hudson and without causing a problem.

“They usually move out of the area quickly,” the post says. “While they’re here, it’s best to bear-proof your yard to discourage them from hanging around.”

The city also shared tips on how to bear-proof your yard:

Remove bird feeders and other wildlife feed

Store garbage in your garage or in a secure container

Keep pet food inside, especially at night

Clean out your grill’s grease traps after each use and store it in your garage or shed

Be AWARE. Here’s what to do if you encounter a bear:

