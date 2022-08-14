PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — It may feel more like a fall day on Sunday in Northeast Ohio but that didn’t stop a pack of dogs from making a splash at a local pool.

The Parma Animal Shelter held its annual Doggie Swim, a fundraising event where the city allows the shelter to use its civic pool the day after closing to the public for the season.

The event runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Each dog costs $5, plus there’s food to purchase and raffle baskets.

The funds support the donation-led, 100%-volunteer-run shelter at 6260 State Road, according to board president Samantha Kaplan.

Kaplan said they are expecting around 100 dogs of many breeds but golden retrievers are the most common.



Pups hop in Parma pool (WJW)

“Thank you, for the community, Parma and elsewhere around Northeast Ohio for supporting us,” she said. “We have some wonderful dogs, cats and kittens at the shelter. So think about adoption as well as we are always looking for fosters and volunteers.”