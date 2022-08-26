FAIRPORT HARBOR, Ohio (WJW) — A waterspout was spotted off the shores of Lake Erie late Friday morning.

A FOX 8 viewer sent pictures she took in Fairport Harbor around 11 a.m.



Waterspout spotted on Lake Erie in Fairport Harbor (Credit: Aprell Burkey)

A cold front is moving through Northeast Ohio bringing a line of showers and possibly rumbles of thunder.

“Waterspout formation typically occurs when cold air moves across the Great Lakes and results in large temperature differences between the warm water and the overriding cold air,” explains the NWS. “They tend to last from about two to twenty minutes and move along at speeds of 10 to 15 knots.”

Skies will dry out at around 5 p.m. Friday night football games are expected to be rain free.