STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Officials say there were no survivors in an overnight house fire in Stark County on Sunday.

Crews responded just after midnight to reports of a “whole house engulfed in flames,” off Everhard Road NW, according to a Jackson Township Fire Department Facebook post.

When firefighters arrived, they attempted an offensive fire attack on the “rapid involvement” of the single-family, bi-level home, but had to quickly transition to protecting nearby homes.

Jackson Twp Fire Department Chief Tim Berczik confirms there where four fatalities, all from the same family.

“The home had sustained heavy fire damage,” the post says. “Unfortunately, it was determined that there were no survivors.”

Jackson Township Police Department, Perry Township Fire, Plain Township Fire & Rescue, the Stark County Coroner’s Office and investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s office assisted at the scene.

The fire remains under investigation at this time.