CLEVELAND (WJW) — Families gathered in downtown Cleveland on Sunday to get up close and personal with the RTA vehicles seen on the road every day.

The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority teamed up with Cleveland Public Square at Touch-A-Truck Day for a fun and educational event where kids explored more than a dozen RTA vehicles including a backhoe, motorcycle, police car, front end loader and holiday trolley.

For animal lovers, the RTA K-9 Unit was also there to meet families.

Families took home free emergency safety ID cards from RTA Operation KidWatch.

Kid-friendly music was played by DJ Kris Koch and tasty treats were available from food trucks including Pete’s BBQ, CLE Chicken and Kona Ice.

RTA Transit police sergeant Robert Cummings said this was the first of many of these types of events so the community can see what they do on an everyday basis.

“We operate in the community at all times,” Cummings said. “We want the community to know we appreciate them.”