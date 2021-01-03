Fan photo gallery: Show us how you’re celebrating Browns making it to playoffs

  • Go Browns
  • Nellie felt like everyone in Cleveland today! “Did they get the first down? I can’t look!”
  • We love our Brownies!!!
  • Raegan is celebrating the browns victory!
  • Go Browns!
  • Brady loves the Browns!!
  • BROWNS Backers in Idaho
  • My sons Niko & Luca excited for the playoffs!
  • Hippie Dog and Baby Bo celebrating the Browns vs Steelers win
  • Go Parkey !
  • Coco and Archie love watching the Browns!! Go Browns!!
  • Brutus is so excited the Browns won!
  • This is teddy! Moms Instagram is @beyoutified_by_alanna
  • This is Teddy!
  • Browns lucky charm!
  • Go Browns!
  • BROWNS!
  • Dawg for life!
  • Orange and brown — Number 1 draft pick
  • NFL
  • This is my son Jaden and his PawPaw/Sports buddy goes to every game with his sad and Pawpaw
  • Dawg Pound
  • Future Brownie!
  • Celebrating in Florida
  • First Browns season first playoffs !!
  • Celebratory grape juice!
  • Celebrating the browns win!!!
  • Go browns!!
  • Play Off Bound Dawg Pound!
  • Alice and Cooper of course the humans too
  • Go brownies!
  • Raisin him right! Atlas, sporting his 1993 Browns gear, gets to see the Browns in the playoff at age 1!
  • Celebrating in Chicago with some Browns cookies!
  • Ray with Ginger and baby Hazel
  • Game Day
  • Unnamed
  • Go Browns!
  • Cheers to all my fellow Browns fans!
  • A Super Bowl Victory this year would make a great gift to the best running back in the history of the Browns
  • Unnamed
  • Got my dad and early 80th birthday present! A playoff clinch!
  • My first playoff win with Daddy
  • Celebrating with our almost 1year old! Trying to teach her some Browns chants! 😂
  • Browns Good Luck Charm …….
  • Browns
  • DAWG CHECK!
  • #BrownsFan4Life
  • Unnamed
  • Boov and Tiki Browns dogs
  • Go Browns!!! So pumped!
  • Emmett celebrating the Browns!
  • Thankful 🤎🤍🧡
  • I saved this bottle for when we make it to the playoffs….
  • Go Browns
  • Browns Win!
  • Dawg Pound
  • BROWNS BABY!!!
  • Playoff bound baby!
  • Go browns
  • Bubba Brown
  • My husband who is the biggest Browns fan and our son BAKER (told you my husband is the biggest browns fan) had to get a photo op with the Original Baker after that win! 🤎🏈🧡
  • Son born into being a browns fan 1990
  • Antonio Longhitano
  • Unnamed
  • Baby Ava is so happy for the browns! Woot woot!
  • Jimmy is 8 months old, and was born a Browns fan. Distance will not keep us from celebrating with friends and family in Cleveland!
  • Madelynn Myers
  • Go Browns
  • Dog Pound Alumni; Vinny, Rudy & Abbey.
  • Grandson 10 months old his name is KJ Murphy
  • Tiny cheering for Browns
  • 2020 playoff Bound
  • Osbourne sporting his Browns gear
  • Browns picture
  • Twins
  • Unnamed
  • We are in the playoffs!!
  • Unnamed
  • Unnamed
  • Mia and Derek celebrating As the Browns claim their playoff spot.
  • Unnamed
  • Reynoldsburg Ohio neighbors Everett Robinson & Reo Murria Sr. enjoying the Browns win! #dawgcheck
  • Unnamed
  • My brother supporting the Browns
  • Unnamed
  • Kolten was born 10/02/2020, ever since then the browns have pretty much turned around and started to win more games and now we are headed to the playoffs! We insist he has brought some good luck since he was born for them!
  • Celebrating the browns win!
  • Papa and the grandkids!
  • Reign says go Browns
  • Unnamed
  • Unnamed
  • Unnamed
  • Kara says she’s the brown’s lucky charm
  • 6 year old happy we made it to the playoffs!
  • 2 year old celebrates “pants off dance off” style! Playoffs, baby!
  • Scarlett is so Excited! GO BROWNS!!🧡🤎🏈
  • Josie (5mo) Jude (2)
  • Unnamed
CLEVELAND (WJW) — It was a good day for the Cleveland Browns who beat the Pittsburgh Steelers and secured their spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2002.

Browns fans from all over are celebrating the historical moment, so we’ve created a photo gallery where you can share some pictures of your own.

All you have to do is click the “submit photo” below. Be sure to include your name! For app users, you can email the picture to tips@fox8.com.

