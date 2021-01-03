Fan photo gallery: Show us how you’re celebrating Browns making it to playoffs

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It was a good day for the Cleveland Browns who beat the Pittsburgh Steelers and secured their spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2002.
Browns fans from all over are celebrating the historical moment, so we’ve created a photo gallery where you can share some pictures of your own.
All you have to do is click the “submit photo” below. Be sure to include your name! For app users, you can email the picture to tips@fox8.com.
