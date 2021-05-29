Cleveland Indians postpone game due to weather

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Indians announced they are postponing today’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays because of the weather.
The game is rescheduled as a traditional double header tomorrow with two 7-inning games starting at 1:10 p.m. and only fans with a ticket for the May 30 game can attend, according to a release from the team.
The Indians say if you have tickets for today’s game, you’ll automatically receive credit for the value of your tickets on your My Indians Tickets account which can be used towards any 2021 home game starting June 11.
The team also says your credit will show up on your account on June 8 and will expire September 22, 2021at 11:59 p.m.
Today’s promotional item, a stainless steel tumbler from Moen, will be moved to Friday, June 11 against Seattle.
More details about the Indians rainout and rescheduled games can be found here.