SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Cedar Point announced on Tuesday its official plans for Top Thrill Dragster.

“After 19 seasons in operation with 18 million riders experiencing the world’s first strata coaster, Top Thrill Dragster, as you know it, has been retired,” the amusement said in a tweet.

They said they’ll share more details at a later date.

The world’s second tallest roller coaster has been closed since August 2021 after a 44-year-old woman was hit by a metal object while waiting in line.

According to Cedar Point, a metal object broke off of a passenger train on the 420-foot tall ride, which goes from 0 mph to 120 mph in less than 4 seconds, as it was ending a run and struck the victim in the head.

Editor’s note: Video above details the final report on the investigation into the accident in 2021.

The woman suffered severe injuries and was taken to the hospital. There is still no word on her current condition.

State investigators say they reviewed thousands of pages of maintenance records, witness reports and laboratory reporting.

The division concluded, “there is insufficient evidence to find the actions or inactions of Cedar Point violated any of the laws or any rules” of the Ohio Revised Code.

The park in the tweet says they are currently creating a “new and reimagined ride experience.”

Cedar Point has disabled comments on the tweet.