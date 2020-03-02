NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 13: James Lipton attends The Hollywood Reporter 35 Most Powerful People In Media 2017 at The Pool on April 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)

“Inside the Actors Studio” host James Lipton has passed away.

TMZ reports that, according to Lipton’s wife Kedakai Mercedes Lipton, her husband died peacefully Monday morning at his home.

“There are so many James Lipton stories but I’m sure he would like to be remembered as someone who loved what he did and had tremendous respect for all the people he worked with,” she told TMZ.

The New York Times reports Lipton passed away from bladder cancer. He reportedly hosted “Inside the Actors Studio” for 23 seasons.

“We’ll miss him dearly, but we wish him peace as he arrives at those pearly gates,” a tweet from the network read, a reference to Lipton’s frequent question to guests at the end of his interviews on his popular show.