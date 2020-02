Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) — In this digital age, online predators are reaching children in ways you may never expect.

So, how do they work? What can you do to protect your kids?

FOX 8's Melissa Reid went undercover with the FBI to help catch a predator.

We want to warn you: some of the online conversations in the above video may be graphic.

Additionally, if you suspect your child is being targeted by an online predator, immediately call local police or the FBI.